Biden to expand migrant access to health plans: US officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce that his administration is expanding eligibility for Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance exchanges to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who discussed it on the condition of anonymity before Thursday’s announcement. The action will allow those covered by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, to access government-funded health insurance programs. The White House action comes as the DACA program is in legal peril and the number of people eligible under the program is shrinking.

By ZEKE MILLER, AMANDA SEITZ and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

