Delta loses $363 million but says travel demand still strong

Delta Air Lines has reported a $363 million loss for the first quarter because of much higher spending on labor and fuel. That’s overshadowing a sharp rise in revenue. Delta said Thursday the second quarter will be better — it’s predicting a larger-than-expected profit in the April-through-June period, which includes the start of the key summer travel season. Delta is the first big U.S. airline to report first-quarter numbers. Airlines are getting a tailwind from strong demand and limited flights, which together are pushing fares higher. But investors are worried about a slowdown in airline bookings compared with this time last year.

