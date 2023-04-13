Report criticizes Dutch authorities over risky emissions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An independent report says that businesses and local governments in the Netherlands must do more to protect residents who live near large industrial plants from the damaging effects of emissions. An investigation was launched amid long-standing concerns that residents were being exposed to potentially dangerous pollution. The probe initially focused on a Tata Steel plant in the North Sea coastal town of Ijmuiden. It later expanded to include a Chemours chemical plant in Dordrecht and an asphalt manufacturer in Nijmegen. Conclusions published Thursday say that local authorities “must make better use of the current system of licensing, supervision and enforcement.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.