Slovakia’s central bank leader fined for bribery, can appeal

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A court official says the head of Slovakia’s central bank has been convicted of bribery and fined 100,000 euros. A spokesperson for the country’s Special Criminal Court says National Bank of Slovakia Gov. Peter Kazimir received a two-year suspended sentence Thursday. If Kazimir does not pay the fine, he would go to jail. The court official says the verdict was issued without a trial and is not final. If Kazimir appeals, he would face trial. Kazimir didn’t immediately comment, but he previously denied wrongdoing. Slovakia is one of 20 countries that use the euro currency, and Kazimir is a member of the European Central Bank’s governing council, its main decision-making body.

