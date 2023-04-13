Washington Federal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $65.9 million.

The Seattle-based bank said it had earnings of 95 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $265.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $185.1 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAFD