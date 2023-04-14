JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock rise; Boeing, Lucid Group fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Boeing Co., down $11.88 to $201.71.
The airplane maker said supplier problems could delay production and delivery of its 737 Max planes.
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., down $2.79 to $68.04.
The insurer gave investors a discouraging financial update.
Lucid Group Inc., down 52 cents to $7.73.
The electric vehicle maker’s first-quarter production update disappointed investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $9.74 to $138.73.
The bank reported strong first-quarter profits aided by higher interest rates.
BlackRock Inc., up $20.60 to $691.33.
The investment firm’s first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.
QuidelOrtho Corp., up $4.49 to $94.16.
The healthcare diagnostics company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.
Alvotech, down $3.03 to $10.66.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing regulatory update.
Citigroup Inc., up $2.26 to $49.56.
The bank beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.