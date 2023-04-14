US energy secretary says G7 can lead global emissions cuts

OTARU, Japan (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says the Group of Seven wealthy nations can lead by example in cutting carbon emissions, though faster action is needed to stem global warming. Granholm spoke with The Associated Press while touring the world’s first and only liquefied hydrogen carrier, a ship that showcases Japanese efforts to transform heavily polluting coal into emissions-free hydrogen power. The U.S. is preparing to set up hubs for production and use of hydrogen, though its commercial use is still limited, and Granholm says American plans call for using hydrogen from clean energy. G-7 energy and environment ministers are meeting on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido ahead of a summit next month.

