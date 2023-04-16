Thousands turn out for anti-government protest in Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied again to protest high inflation and demand the government’s resignation. Sunday’s protest was the second such demonstration in Prague after one on March 11 organized by a new political party known as PRO under an ”against the poverty” banner. The protesters blame the European Union and the Czech government for soaring inflation. They repeatedly called on the current five-party coalition to resign. The group’s name stands in English for Law, Respect, Expertise. It has no seats in Parliament. The protesters condemned the government for its help for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

