US tax breaks lure European clean tech companies as EU lags

LONDON (AP) — Norwegian battery startup Freyr is planning its next factory in an Atlanta suburb because a new U.S. clean energy law offers generous tax credits for local production. Across Europe, companies seeking to invest in the green energy boom ranging from batteries to solar panels are making similar calculations. They’re weighing up the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act’s $375 billion in benefits for renewable industries against the European Union’s fragmented response. Executives hail the U.S. program’s simplicity. Some complain that the plan from the 27-nation EU is underwhelming, confusing and bureaucratic, putting Europe at risk of falling behind in the green energy transition.

