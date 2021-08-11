Man pleads guilty, fined $620 for explosion at gender reveal

AP National News

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an explosive gender reveal party that was heard by nearby residents in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. As part of a plea deal reached Tuesday, Anthony Spinelli, of Kingston, was convicted and fined $620. Of that, $500 will be suspended for 12 months as long as he stays out out of trouble. Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts state line, received reports in April of a loud explosion. They responded to a quarry, where people acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives. It wasn’t immediately known if Spinelli had a lawyer to speak for him.