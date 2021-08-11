Warrants served to Texas Democrats, but holdout continues

AP National News

By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans are ratcheting up efforts to end a 31-day standoff with Democrats over new voting measures. Civil arrest warrants were delivered Wednesday to the offices of absent Democrats by officers of the Texas House. But there remained few signs the stalemate that began when Democrats fled to Washington, D.C., in July was any closer to a resolution. Democrats acknowledge they cannot permanently stop the GOP voting bill from passing in Texas. But they continue to hope Congress acts on voting rights at the federal level.