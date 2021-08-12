AEG Presents to require COVID-19 vaccines for concertgoers

AP National News

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals. The company says Thursday in a news release that the requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1. AEG owns or is a partner in venues such as Webster Hall and The Roxy, as well as Coachella and the New Orleans Jazz Fest. The policy also applies to event staff and anyone who enters their venues or festivals. Chairman and chief operating officer Jay Marciano said he expects some pushback but is confident they are doing what’s best for everyone.