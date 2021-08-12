London police chief says Prince Andrew case is under review

AP National News

LONDON (AP) — London’s top police official says the city’s police department is reviewing its files but no opening an investigation of Britain’s Prince Andrew. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said London police working with prosecutors had already reviewed the case twice before a woman sued Andrew in a U.S. federal court this week. Dick told British radio station LBC on Thursday, “As a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material.” One of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers alleges in the lawsuit that the prince sexually assaulted her when she was 17. Andrew, the third of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children, has repeatedly denied the allegations.