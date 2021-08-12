New hurricane forms well off Mexico’s Pacific coast

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The fourth hurricane of the eastern Pacific season has formed far off the coast of Mexico, but it’s not expected to directly threaten land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Linda had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Thursday morning while centered about 365 miles (590 kilometers) southwest of Mexico’s Manzanillo port. The storm is expected to strengthen in the coming days while staying well to sea. But it’s expected to generate dangerous surf along the Mexican coast. Meanwhile, to the northwest, Tropical Storm Kevin faded into a remnant low. It became the 11th named storm of the season on Aug. 7.