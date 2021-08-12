No charges against 3 officers in Wisconsin casino shooting

AP National News

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have cleared three Green Bay police officers who killed a man who opened fire at a tribal casino restaurant in May. The state Department of Justice released a decision Thursday from Brown County District Attorney David Lasee not to charge Sgt. Brian Jordan, Officer MaKayla Wolfe and Officer Ben Snyder in Bruce Pofahl’s death. Lasee said the officers encountered Pofhal just moments after he had shot someone at the Oneida Casino and he pointed his gun at them. He said Pofahl presented a threat of death or great bodily harm to the officers and bystanders. Investigators have said Pofahl walked into a restaurant attached to the casino and fatally shot two people and wounded a third before the officers killed him.