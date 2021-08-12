Pakistani army: Accidental explosion at arms factory kills 3

AP National News

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says an accidental explosion at the country’s key weapons-producing factory has killed at least three employees and wounded two. The military said in a statement that the explosion on Thursday took place at one of the plants of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories that is located about 40 kilometers, or 25 miles, northwest of the capital, Islamabad. It did not give any further details and only said the situation was under control. Footage circulating on social media shows thick smoke rising from the sprawling factory. The plant was established in the 1950s and is under the control of the ministry of defense.