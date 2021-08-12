Supreme Court blocks part of NY eviction moratorium

AP National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is blocking part of New York’s moratorium on evictions, put into effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, less than a month before it is supposed to expire anyway. The legal issue is distinct from those surrounding a new moratorium that applies in most of the country that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed last week. Over three dissenting votes, the court on Thursday said New York could no longer enforce a provision that allows renters to stave off eviction by submitting a hardship declaration form. The pause on evictions expires at the end of August.