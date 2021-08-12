Texas senator’s 15-hour filibuster spotlights voting clash

AP National News

By ACACIA CORONADO

Report for America/Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas Democratic senator who spoke for more than 15 hours against GOP voting restrictions knew she was just delaying the inevitable. Still, Carol Alvarado saw the filibuster as one more tactic she could use to spotlight her party’s marathon clash with Republicans over voting rights. Alvarado’s filibuster— a delay tactic that lawmakers can use to kill legislation— ended Thursday morning. Moments later voting bill— known as SB1— finally passed in a party-line vote. Alvarado says “Texas Democrats in both chambers draw the line in the sand and say unapologetically and in one accord for the world to hear that voter suppression anywhere is a threat to democracy everywhere.”