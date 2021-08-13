Moscow reports surge in deaths last month due to coronavirus

AP National News

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has reported a new daily record for COVID-19 fatalities. The Russian government’s coronavirus task force on Friday reported 22,277 new confirmed cases and 815 deaths, the highest daily toll of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Moscow’s Health Department says deaths of all causes in the capital increased 60% in July compared to the same month a year earlier. They included 6,583 coronavirus-related deaths, which corresponds to a COVID-19 mortality rate of 3.95%. Health officials blamed the increase on COVID-19 deaths on the more contagious delta variant and unusually hot weather that exacerbated coronavirus-induced complications. Russia’s vaccination drive has lagged behind other nations. As of a week ago, 20% of the population was fully vaccinated.