Park Service pushes back against licensing Georgia spaceport

AP National News

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The National Park Service is pushing back against a Federal Aviation Administration report recommending approval of a launch pad for commercial rockets off the Georgia coast. The Park Service’s parent agency, the Department of the Interior, says the proposed Spaceport Camden poses an “unacceptable risk” to federally managed Cumberland Island. Critics worry a failed rocket launch could rain fiery debris on the protected wilderness area, which is popular with tourists and campers. A Camden County administrator has said the chance of death or injury from a rocket launched at the site “ranges from less than one in 10 million to one in a billion.”