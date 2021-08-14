Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

AP National News

By AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan lawmaker and the Taliban say the militants have seized Jalalabad, cutting off Kabul to the east. The militants posted photos online early Sunday showing them in the governor’s office in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. A lawmaker from the province told The Associated Press that the insurgent seized Jalalabad after elders negotiated the fall of the government there. The seizure Sunday comes amid rapid gains by the Taliban over the last week, pressuring Afghanistan’s central government as U.S., British and Canadian forces rush troops in to help their diplomatic staffs still there.