Robert Durst admits ‘cadaver’ note made him look guilty

AP National News

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst has testified that he lied for years about sending police a note directing them to the dead body of his best friend because he feared it implicated him in the killing. Durst told jurors Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that he even found it hard to believe that Susan Berman’s killer was not the same person who sent police a note with only the word “cadaver” and her address. Durst testified in his murder trial that he discovered Berman’s body in her home and fled because he feared he would be a suspect. The 78-year-old has pleaded not guilty in her death.