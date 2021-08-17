Britain urges halt to Myanmar clashes to allow vaccination

AP National News

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Kingdom is calling for an immediate and sustained pause in clashes and unrest that have followed the military takeover in Myanmar in order to allow vaccinations against a third wave of COVID-19 that is ravaging the country. Britain’s deputy U.N. ambassador told reporters after Tuesday’s closed Security Council discussions that the call for a humanitarian pause and a strong international response was joined by the new special envoy for Myanmar from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. James Kariuki also said the U.N.’s special envoy for Myanmar and its deputy humanitarian chief told the council that the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar is getting worse every day.