German minister criticizes Vatican stance on gay couples

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister has criticized the Roman Catholic Church for its refusal to bless same-sex unions but says his religious faith remains strong. Health Minister Jens Spahn married his husband in 2017. German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that Spahn described his relationship with the church as difficult at times but said in an interview with Bunte magazine, “My belief is deeply anchored inside of me.” In the interview, Spahn said he is annoyed and bothered that “There are priests who bless guinea pigs and motorcycles” but not “two people who love each other and are believers.”