Greek PM, Turkish president to discuss Afghan developments

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister and Turkey’s president are to speak Friday evening to discuss “the latest developments in Afghanistan.” Both countries are raising concerns about facing a potential major influx of people fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover. Greece has repeatedly said it will not allow a repetition of 2015, when hundreds of thousands of people crossed to Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be speaking with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at 7:30 p.m. local time. On Thursday, Erdogan called on European nations to shoulder the responsibility for Afghans fleeing the Taliban, warning Turkey will not become Europe’s “refugee warehouse.”