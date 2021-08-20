Report: Taliban killed minorities, fueling Afghans’ fears

AP National News

By AHMAD SEIR, TAMEEM AKHGAR and DAVID RISING

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Amnesty International says Taliban fighters recently tortured and killed members of an ethnic minority in Afghanistan, fueling fears that they will again impose a brutal rule. The report comes even as the Taliban urged imams to push a message of unity at the first gathering for Friday prayers since the capital was seized. Terrified that the new de facto rulers would commit such abuses, thousands have raced to Kabul’s airport. Others have taken to the streets to protest the takeover, and Taliban fighters have violently suppressed those demonstrations. The Taliban have sought to project moderation and have pledged to restore security and forgive those who fought them in the 20 years since a U.S.-led invasion. But many Afghans are skeptical.