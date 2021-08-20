US imposes limited sanctions over Russian gas pipeline

AP National News

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has imposed new sanctions on three Russian ships and companies involved in constructing a controversial gas pipeline from Russia to Europe. The move comes as lawmakers from both parties criticize the administration for not doing enough to halt the Nord Stream 2 project. But it is unlikely to assuage the critics as it leaves in place sanctions exemptions against the German company actually building the pipeline and its CEO. The sanctions imposed on Friday target a Russian ship involved in laying pipe for the project, the Russian owner of another vessel and a construction firm. The pipeline is nearly complete.