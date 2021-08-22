What’s wrong with Arizona’s 2020 audit? A lot, experts say

AP National News

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A cybersecurity firm plucked from relative obscurity to conduct an unprecedented review of ballots in Arizona’s largest country is readying to present its findings to Republican lawmakers. Experts say there should be little anticipation about the revelations from the Maricopa County audit, and that whatever those revelations are, they can’t be taken seriously. The report is scheduled to be handed over Monday, but the findings won’t be immediately made public. Republicans in the state Senate launched the review in an effort to find irregularities that could support former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. The lawmakers did so despite the fact that the ballots had been counted and audited twice already.