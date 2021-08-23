Flames still spreading in biopreserve park near Sao Paulo

AP National News

By TATIANA POLLASTRI and MAURICIO SAVARESE

FRANCO DA ROCHA, Brazil (AP) — A fire blamed by Brazilian authorities on an illegal candle balloon is burning for a second day at the Juquery state park outside Sao Paulo. Officials in the city of Franco da Rocha said Monday that more than 100 firefighters are trying to douse the flames. The officials estimate 60% of the 2,000-hectare (5,000-acre) park has been charred so far. Juquery Park was created in 1993 and preserves one of the last remnants of the Cerrado biome around Sao Paulo, which is 39 kilometers (24 miles) away. Brazilians often send small balloons lighted by candles up into the night sky to enjoy the show, even though the practice is prohibited and punishable by fines or even prison. Sao Paulo state officials list the balloons among the top three causes of forest fires each year.