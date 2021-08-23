Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s Evin prison

AP National News

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An online account describing itself as a group of hackers has shared footage of Iran’s notorious Evin prison with The Associated Press. The footage shows guards beating prisoners and other poor conditions at the prison known for housing political prisoners and those with ties abroad, who are often used as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West. Four former prisoners of Evin prison, as well as an Iranian human rights activist abroad, say the video resembles areas of the facility in northern Tehran. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the video leak.