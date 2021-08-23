Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:38 AM

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

KTVZ

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his vow earlier this month to require the shots once the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine. Kirby said guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.

Associated Press

