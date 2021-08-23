Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods

AP National News

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Search crews are working through shattered homes and tangled debris in Tennessee, looking for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain unleashed floods that killed at least 22 people. Saturday’s flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines in a rural area northwest of Nashville, leaving people uncertain about whether family and friends survived. Emergency workers are still searching door to door in neighborhoods where the water rose the fastest. The National Weather Service says up to 17 inches of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday, tripling the forecast and shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall.