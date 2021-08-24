Daily new COVID-19 cases in Israel approach January peak

AP National News

By LAURIE KELLMAN and ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases each day in Israel is nearing the record set in January. The government reported Tuesday that 9,831 new cases had been registered a day earlier, the highest count since the record of more than 10,000 new cases was set in mid-January. The number is notable because more than 5.5 million of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received two doses of the vaccine, one of the fastest vaccination drives in the world. In recent weeks, the delta variant has driven a surge of new infections and with it, new restrictions. Nearly 1.6 million people have received a third jab.