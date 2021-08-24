Liquor distribution exec to plead guilty in college scam

AP National News

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The chief executive officer of a California liquor distribution company has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scheme less than a month before she was scheduled to face trial, according to court records filed Tuesday. Marci Palatella will be the 33rd parent to admit to charges in the case that revealed a scheme in which wealthy parents paid big money to get their kids into top schools across the country. Her plea deal with prosecutors calls for her to serve six weeks in prison and pay a $250,000 fine.