Millennial Money: Pandemic spurs school finance courses

AP National News

By AMRITA JAYAKUMAR of NerdWallet

Financial literacy hasn’t traditionally been a high priority in schools, but that is changing. The number of states that now require some form of personal finance instruction in schools more than doubled over the past decade. Since the Great Recession, growing student loan debt and advocacy efforts, there’s greater awareness around money education. Now, because of the pandemic, teachers say there’s never been more interest in the subject from students. Teachers and parents also say the pandemic brought money discussions to the forefront. While financial education is helpful, teachers note it doesn’t fix economic inequality.