Brazil’s Indigenous march before ‘ruling of the century’

AP National News

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES and DAVID BILLER

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of Indigenous people have marched toward Brazil’s Supreme Court to pressure justices who are expected to issue a ruling with far-reaching implications for land rights. The Justices were scheduled to start evaluating a lower court’s ruling that invalidated an Indigenous group’s claim to what it says is its ancestral territory. The lower court based its decision on allegations the group wasn’t occupying the land in October 1988, when Brazil’s new constitution was signed. The group says it was there. Brazil’s conservative President Jair Bolsonaro suggested on Wednesday that a change would prompt new requests to officially recognize hundreds of Indigenous territories.