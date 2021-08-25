FEMA administrator tours Tennessee flooding disaster

AP National News

By JONATHAN MATISSE and TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured flood-devastated areas of Middle Tennessee on Wednesday to assess the damage from a weekend deluge that killed more than a dozen people and left hundreds homeless. Saturday morning’s flooding took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, with rainfall that shattered the state record for one-day rainfall. More than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 took major damage. The state received approval from President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration on Tuesday. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee jointly toured the area on Wednesday.