Lawsuit: Transgender teen strip-searched at airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman is suing the Transportation Security Administration, saying her transgender teenager was ordered to undergo a strip-search at an airport. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the lawsuit says that when 15-year-old Jamii Erway passed through a checkpoint in 2019, the teen triggered a “false positive” and was told she would have to have her genitals inspected in a private room. The lawsuit says that rather than submit her child to the search, Kimberly Erway rented a car and drove hundreds of miles to their home at the time in New York state. TSA officials declined comment Wednesday, citing pending litigation.