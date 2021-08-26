Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:03 PM

Couple hopeful for children’s future after escape from Kabul

KTVZ

By MARYCLAIRE DALE
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An Afghan couple who arrived in the United States this week navigated the streets of Taliban-controlled Kabul with their six children repeatedly before making it onto a rescue flight. The family was safe Thursday at their relative’s home near Philadelphia. The couple said their children could have gone to college or even graduate school given the progress they saw during the U.S.-led occupation over the past 20 years. They said they feared they might get hurt trying to flee Afghanistan, but also knew an escape would mean a better future for their children.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content