Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?

AP National News

By KATHY GANNON and ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

The Islamic State offshoot got its start six years ago, with several hundred fighters who regarded the Taliban as too moderate. The group known as Islamic State Khorasan that formed along the mountain border of Pakistan and Afghanistan has now become one of the world’s more dangerous terrorist threats. It has survived intensive targeting by U.S.-led forces and by Pakistan, and emerged as the greatest risk as the United States and others withdraw from Afghanistan. Even before a deadly blast at the U.S.-controlled Kabul airport on Thursday, Western governments had raised urgent warnings about the threat of attacks by the IS militants.