Lawsuit over Florida school mask mandates now before judge

AP National News

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The attorney for parents suing to overturn the governor’s executive order banning strong student mask mandates says the order violates the authority of school districts to decide health issues. Attorney Craig Whisenhunt represents the parents. He argued in court Thursday that Gov. Ron DeSantis is endangering children by not letting districts follow guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that children be masked at school. DeSantis attorney Michael Abel argued the governor has the authority to side with parents who believe it is their right to decide what is best for their children. Judge John Cooper said he will rule Friday.