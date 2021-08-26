Malaysia’s new leader keeps largely same Cabinet, no deputy

AP National News

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The new Malaysian prime minister has retained mostly familiar faces in his Cabinet. But Ismail Sabri Yaakob vowed Friday his new government will be more sensitive to the people’s needs amid a worsening pandemic. The Cabinet lineup mirrors that of his predecessor, who resigned last week after less than 18 months in office. Infighting in his coalition cost him majority support. Ismail did not name a deputy but kept the four senior minister posts created by his predecessor. The banker Zafrul Abdul Aziz held on to the powerful finance portfolio, while some former ministers swapped portfolios. Opposition lawmakers immediately voiced disappointment with what they called a recycling of the former government.