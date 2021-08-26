Remains of WWII soldier found in Germany are identified

AP National News

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Human remains found in a cemetery in Belgium have been identified as those of a U.S. Army sergeant from Connecticut who went missing in Germany during World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that testing showed the remains were those of Sgt. Bernard Sweeney, of Waterbury. The 22-year-old Sweeney was reported missing in action in December 1944 during the battle of Hurtgen Forest in Germany. His remains were found at a cemetery in Belgium and disinterred in 2019. His great-niece, Tammy Hynes, of Cape Coral, Florida, says her family is delighted he has been identified. Funeral and burial services are being planned.