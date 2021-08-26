Shooting near county courthouse in northern Illinois

AP National News

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say at least one suspect is in custody after a shooting at the county courthouse in the northern Illinois community of Kankakee. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday near the courthouse and county jail. Downey has provided no other details. But David Guzman, an assistant to Mayor Christopher Curtis, told The Associated Press that there is no longer any danger to the public because a suspect or suspects have been taken into custody by police. Guzman says he has no information on casualties. Kankakee is about 60 miles south of Chicago.