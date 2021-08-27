Montenegro police report finding 1 ton of cocaine in bananas

AP National News

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police in Montenegro say they seized over 1 ton (2,000 pounds) of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas. Authorities said officers discovered the cocaine, which was divided into 1,250 packages, on Thursday night in Mojanovici, a village near the capital. State RTCG television network described the seizure as the biggest ever in the small Adriatic Sea country of some 620,000 people. Police said Friday that two people were arrested.