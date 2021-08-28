Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after border protests

AP National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli planes have struck Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip, hours after violent clashes between Palestinian protesters and troops along the border. The Israeli military said in a statement that planes bombed a Hamas militant facility in the Gaza Strip early Sunday in response to the launching of incendiary balloons into southern Israel and violent protests staged for a second consecutive week. Before returning to Israel from Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his country will “operate in Gaza according to our interests.” On Saturday, hundreds of Hamas-backed activists staged a nighttime protest along the Israeli border. Gaza health officials said three people were injured by Israeli fire.