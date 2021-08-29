Abbas, Israeli DM hold first high-level talks in years

AP National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has held talks late with the Palestinian president in the first high-level meeting between the two sides in years. The meeting between Benny Gantz and Mahmoud Abbas signaled a possible shift of direction after after the near-complete breakdown in communication between Abbas and Israeli leaders in recent years. That breakdown had taken place under former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who pursued a hard-line policy toward the Palestinians, backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Officials say the Gantz-Abbas meeting took place late Sunday. The Israeli daily Haaretz says it was held in the town of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.