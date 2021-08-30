Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:53 AM

7 girls among 29 dead on migrant boat to Canary Islands

KTVZ

By ARITZ PARRA
Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — At least 29 Africans, including seven girls, died last week while trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands on a smuggling boat. That’s according to information released Monday from a U.N. agency, a Spanish refugee charity and victims’ relatives. Spanish maritime services on Friday rescued 27 migrants and recovered 4 bodies in the boat spotted by a fishing vessel south of the archipelago off northwest Africa. But at least 24 more people were on the boat when it left on Aug. 15 from Dakhla, a port in the disputed Western Sahara territory. The voyage from Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the deadliest routes for migrants attempting to reach Europe.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content