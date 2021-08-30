Alaska lawmakers face crunch to pay checks from oil wealth

AP National News

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska residents don’t know how much money they might get from the state’s oil wealth this year, or even when they might get the unique payout just for living in the oil-dependent state. It’s left many upset. Frustrated residents have told lawmakers that they’re tired of them setting an arbitrary amount for checks. Some oppose politicians taking money that they contend should go toward checks instead for government expenses. Others agree lawmakers need to make tough decisions on the state’s financial future but say a balance must be struck between paying checks each year, providing government services and investing in the still-young state.