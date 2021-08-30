Skip to Content
Clinics ask high court to block Texas 6-week abortion ban

By MARK SHERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion providers in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to prevent enforcement of a state law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The request to the court comes after a panel of appellate judges refused to block enforcement of the law before it takes effect on Wednesday.  The law would rule out 85% of abortions in Texas and force many clinics to close, the providers and abortion rights advocates supporting them said in an emergency filing with the high court on Monday.

Associated Press

